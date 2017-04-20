Baahubali: The Conclusion Release - 'No Show In Karnataka Until Katappa Actor Sathyaraj Apologises'

"There will be a Bengaluru bandh on April 28 and also there will be protests across the state. We can't accept anything else other than apology by Sathyaraj," Mr Nagraj said.
In the video, Rajamouli said that it's unfair to target Sathyaraj and the actor has nothing to lose if the film doesn't release as planned. He requested to accept Baahubali: The Conclusion the way part I was received.
An appeal to all the Kannada friends... pic.twitter.com/5rJWMixnZF? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 20, 2017
The producer of the film Shobu Yarlagadda also urged the organisations to resolve the issue amicably. He told PTI, "I request that our film doesn't get dragged into this controversy."
Baahubali: The Conclusion, part 2 of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus, also stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna. It is easily one of the most-anticipated and profitable films of the year. Baahubali: The Beginning had released to a blockbuster status in 2015. Part 2 will reveal why Katappa killed Baahubali.
Baahubali: The Conclusion releases across 6,500 screens in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages on April 28.
