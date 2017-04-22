Baahubali: The Conclusion Song Saahore Baahubali Gives Prabhas' Fabulous Introduction

Watch Saahore Baahubali here:
Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is the most-anticipated films of the year, was recently in headlines over Sathyaraj's comments on the Cauvery water row several years ago. The Pro-Kannada outfits threatened to ban the film across the state until the actor apologised. However, the matter was resolved after Sathyaraj's apology.
After film's post-production work, Rajamouli in a series of tweets had thanked his team and the actors for making Baahubali possible. Of Prabhas' contribution to the film, he told news agency PTI, "Baahubali was possible because of Prabhas, who being a top hero in south gave three and a half years for the film. I don't think we could've done the film without him."
Filmmaker Karan Johar is in charge of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film will release across 6,500 screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
Baahubali: The Beginning, which hit the screens in 2015, was re-released earlier in April as a part of promotional strategy.