Baahubali: The Conclusion: SS Rajamouli Thanks Fans For 'Overwhelming Response'

Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017
given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles.? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017
Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us
at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives.? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017
Baahubali: The Conclusion released in released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam simultaneously. The film has made over Rs 2.21 crore in just two days beating this year's Raees, Khaidi No 150 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. According to Box Office India report, the film made over Rs 100 crore on day one. The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion, distributed by Karan Johar, alone collected nearly 30-40 crore on the first day of its release.
Few days back, pro-Kannada organisations threatened to stall the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion in Karnataka as they were upset with actor Sathyaraj's alleged remarks on Cauvery water dispute. However, the matter was resolved after Sathyaraj, who portrays the role of Katappa in the film, issued an apology.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning, reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali. The film features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.