Baahubali: The Conclusion: SS Rajamouli Thanks Fans For 'Overwhelming Response'

SS Rajamouli, who is elated with the wonderful response Baahubali: The Conclusion has been receiving, thanked his fans and followers on Twitter for all the love and support

  | April 30, 2017 14:59 IST (New Delhi)
Poster of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion (Image courtesy: SS Rajamouli )

  • "Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years"
  • Baahubali: The Conclusion has made over Rs 2.21 crore in just two days
  • Film has surpassed the record-breaking box office collections of Dangal
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion, which released on April 28 over 8,000 screens worldwide, has surpassed the record-breaking box office collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal on its opening weekend. The 43-year-old filmmaker, who is elated with the wonderful response the film has been receiving, thanked his fans and followers on Twitter for all the love and support. He wrote: "Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles. Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives."
 
 
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion released in released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam simultaneously. The film has made over Rs 2.21 crore in just two days beating this year's Raees, Khaidi No 150 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. According to Box Office India report, the film made over Rs 100 crore on day one. The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion, distributed by Karan Johar, alone collected nearly 30-40 crore on the first day of its release.

Few days back, pro-Kannada organisations threatened to stall the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion in Karnataka as they were upset with actor Sathyaraj's alleged remarks on Cauvery water dispute. However, the matter was resolved after Sathyaraj, who portrays the role of Katappa in the film, issued an apology.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning, reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali. The film features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.
 

 

