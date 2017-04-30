Baahubali: The Conclusion: SS Rajamouli Thanks Fans For 'Overwhelming Response'

Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was ? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017

given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles.

Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us ? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017

at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives. ? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017