Baahubali's Prabhas Will Shoot For Saaho In Mumbai. Details Here

Of casting a Telugu actress, the source told DNA: "Prabhas feels he owes it to the Telugu movie industry to work with the local talent. Although several A-list heroines from Bollywood were considered, he has finally decided to work with a Telugu actress in Saaho."
Watch the teaser of Saaho:
Saaho, which is Prabhas' third film in five years, will apparently be completed in six month. "Another major schedule will happen in Abu Dhabi and then, some songs and stunts will be shot in different parts of Europe. The film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and will be wrapped by the end of the year. Prabhas took five years to complete Baahubali. Saaho will be finished and released in six months," the source told DNA.
After Saaho, Prabhas also wants to collaborate on a film with Karan Johar, the source told DNA. Karan Johar distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali series through Dharma Productions.