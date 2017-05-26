Advertisement
Baahubali's Prabhas Will Shoot For Saaho In Mumbai. Details Here

Prabhas' Saaho director Sujeeth wants to shoot action scenes in Mumbai during the rain

  | May 26, 2017 14:34 IST (New Delhi)
  • Saaho director wants to shoot some action sequences in Mumbai rain
  • Saaho will also take Prabhas to Abu Dhabi and Europe
  • Prabhas will reportedly complete filming Saaho in 6 months
For those who cannot get over Prabhas after watching Baahubali: The Conclusion, here's an update of his upcoming film Saaho. The 37-year-old actor will shoot for Saaho in Mumbai during monsoon. Director Sujeeth reportedly wants to shoot certain action sequences of Saaho in Mumbai during the rain, a source told DNA. "The plot in Saaho unfolds in Mumbai. Director Sujeeth wants to shoot action scenes with Prabhas on Mumbai roads during the rains," the source said. Meanwhile, the makers have finalised a Telugu actress for the female lead even though many top Bollywood actresses were considered for the role opposite Prabhas.

Of casting a Telugu actress, the source told DNA: "Prabhas feels he owes it to the Telugu movie industry to work with the local talent. Although several A-list heroines from Bollywood were considered, he has finally decided to work with a Telugu actress in Saaho."

Watch the teaser of Saaho:



Saaho, which is Prabhas' third film in five years, will apparently be completed in six month. "Another major schedule will happen in Abu Dhabi and then, some songs and stunts will be shot in different parts of Europe. The film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and will be wrapped by the end of the year. Prabhas took five years to complete Baahubali. Saaho will be finished and released in six months," the source told DNA.

After Saaho, Prabhas also wants to collaborate on a film with Karan Johar, the source told DNA. Karan Johar distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali series through Dharma Productions.

 

