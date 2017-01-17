Bairavaa Box Office Collection: Vijay Gets His Third Best Opening In USA

At #Malaysia Jan 12th - 15th Weekend BO, #Bairavaa has grossed Rs 716,520 / MYR 3,202,844 [Rs 4.88 Crs ] - Ahead of #Theri by a small margin ? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2017

Tamil star Vijay's new film Bairavaa has cashed in on the Pongal weekend overseas, making Rs 1.96 crores in USA, reports trade analyst Ramesh Bala. This is Vijay's third biggest opening afterand. He also placed weekend figures for the film in Norway and Malaysia at Rs 19.03 lakhs and Rs 4.88 crores - the last puts it ahead of. The film is the eighth biggest Tamil opener in Malaysia, a list topped by Rajinikanth's. Vijay'sis placed third., which released worldwide on January 12, co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu, and is directed by Bharathan. Ramesh Bala tweeted:, which had the working title Vijay 60, stars the actor as a a bank collection agent, the eponymous. He falls in love with a medical student, played by Keerthy Suresh, after meeting her at a wedding. The pair team up against, a corrupt and murderous politician played by Jagapathi Babu. Reviews of Bairavaa praised Vijay's performance but not the film itself. Writing for news agency IANS, critic Haricharan Pudipeddi wrote: "It is appalling that Vijay chose to star in a film like Bairavaa when he is already on the right track with projects such asand, his recent best commercial outings which appealed to both audiences and critics alike.only works in parts like many of his previous films and even some select moments - which you can find only in the first half - don't quite make you overlook the film's biggest flaws, which are its length and pace."Vijay has a second release coming up this year. The film is currently being made under the working title