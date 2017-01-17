Bairavaa Box Office Collection: Vijay Gets His Third Best Opening In USA

At the #USA BO, #Bairavaa grosses Rs $287,244 [Rs 1.96 Crs] -? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2017
3rd Best Opening for a #Ilayathalapathy#Vijay movie after #Theri and #Kaththi
At the #Norway Jan 13th - 15th wknd BO, #Bairavaa - $27,973 [Rs 19.03 L] - No.1 Opening for #Ilayathalapathy#Vijay - Beats #Theri - $24,857 pic.twitter.com/IB7hjPuOyn? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2017
At #Malaysia Jan 12th - 15th Weekend BO, #Bairavaa has grossed Rs 716,520 / MYR 3,202,844 [Rs 4.88 Crs ] - Ahead of #Theri by a small margin? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2017
Bairavaa, which had the working title Vijay 60, stars the actor as a a bank collection agent, the eponymous Bairavaa. He falls in love with a medical student, played by Keerthy Suresh, after meeting her at a wedding. The pair team up against PK, a corrupt and murderous politician played by Jagapathi Babu.
Reviews of Bairavaa praised Vijay's performance but not the film itself. Writing for news agency IANS, critic Haricharan Pudipeddi wrote: "It is appalling that Vijay chose to star in a film like Bairavaa when he is already on the right track with projects such as Thuppakki, Kaththi and Theri, his recent best commercial outings which appealed to both audiences and critics alike. Bairavaa only works in parts like many of his previous films and even some select moments - which you can find only in the first half - don't quite make you overlook the film's biggest flaws, which are its length and pace."
Vijay has a second release coming up this year. The film is currently being made under the working title Vijay 61.