Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Saumya Tandon Shares Pics From Honeymoon

Sharing a picture on Twitter, she wrote: "Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning, Falling, rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way." (sic)
Check out Saumya honeymoon pictures:
Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way pic.twitter.com/QCVlPj36mD? Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 26, 2017
Saumya, who made her television debut in 2006 with Aisa Des Hai Mera, currently plays Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Talking about her role, Saumya earlier told news agency IANS, "I am the boldest bhabhi on Indian television. The other bhabhis that you see are all cliched and stereotypical. I play someone who is a little naughty and bold."
She has also acted in Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's 2007 film Jab We Met, where she played Roop, Kareena's sister. She told IANS, "After Jab We Met, I got so busy doing TV shows, that I didn't get time for films. I received one or two offers, which I felt could have been good, but I didn't receive any offer which could be exciting enough to force me to leave everything for it. However, she said that she wants to work in Bollywood. "I am open to do films. But for that to happen, somebody needs to offer me an exciting role."Last year, Saumya attended the 69th Cannes Film Festival.
(With IANS inputs)