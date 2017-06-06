Butterfly, Kannada Remake Of Kangana Ranaut's Queen, Goes On Floors

Queen was directed by Vikas Bahl. Kangana starred as Rani, who decides to go on her honeymoon alone when her fiance, played by Rajkummar Rao, called-off their wedding. Queen won two National Awards, including Best Actress for Kangana.
Butterfly's shooting began on Parul's birthday. "It is a trend in the industry to launch films on an actor's birthday. However, the privilege of this honour is usually reserved solely for male actors. Now, with this film being launched on my birthday, the trend takes a different turn," Parul told The Times Of India.
Parul Yadav started her career as a model. She made her acting debut in 2014 with Dhanush's Dreams. Later, she starred in the television show Bhagyavidhaata. Parul has been a part of comedy show Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala. She has also starred in films like Govindaya Namaha, Killing Veerappan and Jessie.
Meanwhile, Amy Jackson will be next seen in Rajinikanth's 2.0, also starring Akshay Kumar, her Singh Is Bliing co-star.
(With IANS inputs)