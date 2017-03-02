Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 Completes 50 Successful Days At Box Office And Still Counting

Check out the new poster here:
#MegaStarChiranjeevi - @MsKajalAggarwal 's #KhaidiNo150 's 50 Days Spl poster.. Congrats Team! pic.twitter.com/fzqA1LF6Fb? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 1, 2017
Of his comeback, Chiranjeevi earlier told IANS: "I don't think I'm nervous but curious to know how I would look onscreen after so many years and how I will be received by my fans." However, Chiranjeevi fans gave the superstar a red carpet welcome. Critics' are of the view that the 61-year-old actor couldn't have chosen a better film for his comeback.
Khaidi no 150 is an official remake of Kaththi directed by A R Murugadoss. The film is directed by V V Vinayak and bankrolled by Ram Charan produced under Konidela Production Company. The film features Kajal Aggarwal Opposite to Chiranjeevi. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
Chiranjeevi's last film as a lead actor was Shankar Dada Zindabad in 2007, the Telugu remake of Sanjay Dutt's blockbuster film Lage Raho Munnabhai. In between, he also appeared in cameo roles for Ram Charan's films Magadheera and Bruce Lee - The Fighter.
Ahead of the release of the film, director Ram Gopal Varma criticised the superstar for his appearance on the poster. RGV called Chiranjeevi a 'narcissist.' However, the actor gently ignored the Sarkar 3 director's rant and told the press that he tries to keep a positive outlook on certain things. He told Indian Express, "People react differently in different situations. I was hurt, but I didn't react. I try to keep a positive outlook towards things. The more we focus on criticism, the more will be its value, so I gently ignore and turn deaf to it. I believe my fans would also think so."
The tagline of Khaidi No 150, 'Boss Is Back,' has proven true. Yes, indeed, the 'Boss Is Back.'