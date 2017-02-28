Dhanush Helps Sister-In-Law Soundarya Out After Her Car Allegedly Hit Auto

An eyewitness told India Today that around 4 am, a grey Hyundai Creta lost control where the road curved and rammed into the auto rickshaw, which was parked nearby. The collision allegedly left the front end of the auto completely damaged, the witness told India Today. The auto driver, who was sleeping inside the vehicle, was allegedly injured. "We have the auto owner with us and we'll provide you with the details after the investigation," India Today quoted a police officer as saying.
Soundarya is currently directing Dhanush in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2. The film, which also stars Kajol and Amala Paul, is currently filming. Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 is Soundarya's second movie as a director after Kochadaiiyaan, which starred her father Rajinikanth.
Dhanush, who has also starred in movies like Velaiyilla Pattathari, Maari and Thanga Magan, won the Best Actor award at the 58th National Film Awards for his performance in 2010 release Aadukalam.