Dhanush Helps Sister-In-Law Soundarya Out After Her Car Allegedly Hit Auto

Dhanush, who is married to Soundarya's elder sister Aishwaryaa, helped calm the situation after Soundarya's car allegedly hit a parked auto

  February 28, 2017 18:03 IST (New Delhi)
Soundarya

Rajnikanth and daughter Soundarya photographed together (Courtesy: @soundaryaarajni

Actor Dhanush allegedly had to intervene when his sister-in-law Soundarya's car hit an auto, reports India Today. Soundarya, the younger daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, reportedly phoned Dhanush for help when her car allegedly collided with the auto in Chennai's Alwarpet neighbourhood, India Today reports. The accident was minor and Soundarya was not hurt but the auto driver was. Dhanush allegedly helped calm the situation and no case has been registered, according the India Today report. The 33-year-old actor allegedly promised to provide compensation and medical treatment to the auto driver, according to India Today. Dhanush is married to Soundarya's elder sister, Aishwaryaa.

An eyewitness told India Today that around 4 am, a grey Hyundai Creta lost control where the road curved and rammed into the auto rickshaw, which was parked nearby. The collision allegedly left the front end of the auto completely damaged, the witness told India Today. The auto driver, who was sleeping inside the vehicle, was allegedly injured. "We have the auto owner with us and we'll provide you with the details after the investigation," India Today quoted a police officer as saying.

Soundarya is currently directing Dhanush in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2. The film, which also stars Kajol and Amala Paul, is currently filming. Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 is Soundarya's second movie as a director after Kochadaiiyaan, which starred her father Rajinikanth.

Dhanush, who has also starred in movies like Velaiyilla Pattathari, Maari and Thanga Magan, won the Best Actor award at the 58th National Film Awards for his performance in 2010 release Aadukalam.
 

