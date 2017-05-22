Dhanush's Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Will Take Him Around The World

Actor Dhanush has started shooting for his next film, titled, directed by Canadian screenwriter and director, Ken Scott. The filming began earlier this month and the movies will be shot extensively in various cities across the world. After Mumbai, it will be shot in Brussels, Rome and Paris. The film is based on the bookby Romain Puertolas. Speaking about the film, actor Dhanush said, "So happy to be a part of this film with collaborators from 3 continents, looking forward to an extraordinary journey ahead".Canadian screenwriter and director Ken Scott is as excited as Dhanush is. He said, "I'm super excited to be working with Dhanush who is so talented and great great great to work with".The film tracks the extraordinary journey of Dhanush's character Aja aka Ajatshatru (Dhanush). After the death of his mother, the Fakir takes on a journey to track down his father, a man he never knew. The quest takes him to Paris and soon, he realizes his destination is all set to change his journey. From falling in love to brushing shoulders with a Hollywood star, to dodging hit-men and being held as a hostage in a bureaucratic war the Fakir's life goes hilariously awry the moment he steps into Parisian soil, despite his best intentions.The film also stars Oscar-nominated French actress Berenice Bejo (The Artist), American actress Erin Moriarty (Blood Father) and Somalian American actor Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) amongst others.The music of The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir is by French musician Nicolas Errera. Indian music composer and singer Amit Trivedi has also composed two Hindi songs in the film.