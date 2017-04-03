Diljit Dosanjh's Next Role - Punjabi Superhero Named Super Singh

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh shared more details about Super Singh and wrote: "Diljit Dosanjh is a superhero in Super Singh, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Brat Films. Anurag Singh directs. 16 June 2017 release."
Diljit Dosanjh's Super Singh was wrapped ahead of schedule as the team followed a tight routine, said director Anurag Singh. "Shooting a superhero film and that too with Diljit, we had a lot of nuances that we had to get right and then a tight schedule. The entire unit came together like a family and we managed to complete the film ahead of the schedule," IANS quoted Anurag as saying.
Meanwhile, Anurag Singh will also direct Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar together in a new project. Salman and Akshay are co-stars of 2003 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Anushka Sharma's Phillauri, in which he partly played the role of a sufi singer from Punjab and partly a ghost. Diljit Dosanjh has also starred in Punjabi films like Sardaarji and Ambarsariya. He will next be seen in a film titled Kaneda, co-starring Anushka Sharma.
(With IANS inputs)