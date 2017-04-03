Advertisement
Diljit Dosanjh's Next Role - Punjabi Superhero Named Super Singh

Diljit's superhero film is scheduled to release on June 16, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh

  April 03, 2017
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Phillauri

Punjabi actor-turned-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently wrapped the shooting of Super Singh, a Punjabi superhero film, in which he features as the protagonist, reported news agency PTI. Diljit's superhero film is scheduled to release on June 16, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Diljit, who made his debut in Bollywood with 2016's drug drama Udta Punjab, explains the reason behind his next Punjabi film being all the "more special." "It has been a great journey with Balaji and after Udta Punjab, us coming together for Super Singh makes it all the more special," IANS quoted Diljit as saying. Super Singh is being considered as the first Punjabi film featuring a superhero.

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh shared more details about Super Singh and wrote: "Diljit Dosanjh is a superhero in Super Singh, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Brat Films. Anurag Singh directs. 16 June 2017 release."
 

Diljit Dosanjh's Super Singh was wrapped ahead of schedule as the team followed a tight routine, said director Anurag Singh. "Shooting a superhero film and that too with Diljit, we had a lot of nuances that we had to get right and then a tight schedule. The entire unit came together like a family and we managed to complete the film ahead of the schedule," IANS quoted Anurag as saying.

Meanwhile, Anurag Singh will also direct Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar together in a new project. Salman and Akshay are co-stars of 2003 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Anushka Sharma's Phillauri, in which he partly played the role of a sufi singer from Punjab and partly a ghost. Diljit Dosanjh has also starred in Punjabi films like Sardaarji and Ambarsariya. He will next be seen in a film titled Kaneda, co-starring Anushka Sharma.

(With IANS inputs)

 

