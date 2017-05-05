Dulquer Salmaan, Wife Amal Sufiya Welcome Baby Girl

For all the immense love all of you shower upon us. For all the undying support you give us. For always rooting for us to do our best. Every release, every event, every news of ours lives you all share in our joy. In return I can only return our happiness, joy and gratitude. Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself. #mygirl #babyboo #princessdiaries #blessed #amume&boo #entirefamilies #wrappedaroundherpinkie

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on May 5, 2017 at 4:55am PDT