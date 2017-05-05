Dulquer Salmaan, Wife Amal Sufiya Welcome Baby Girl

Here' Dulquer Salmaan's post:
For all the immense love all of you shower upon us. For all the undying support you give us. For always rooting for us to do our best. Every release, every event, every news of ours lives you all share in our joy. In return I can only return our happiness, joy and gratitude. Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself. #mygirl #babyboo #princessdiaries #blessed #amume&boo #entirefamilies #wrappedaroundherpinkie
The day calls for a double celebration for Dulquer, as his film Comrade In America (CIA), also released today. CIA is directed by directed by Amal Neerad.
On his fifth anniversary, Dulquer, who is often busy due to work commitments, shared an adorable message for Amal and promised to make up for not being present with her. "How you married a cartoon like me I'll never know! But thanks baby! Happy Anniversary!! 5 years flew by like 5 blinks! I'm so sorry I'm not home this year. I promise to make it up to you when I get back," he captioned his post.
Check out Dulquer's post here:
How you married a cartoon like me I'll never know ! But thanks baby ! Happy Anniversary !! 5 years flew by like 5 blinks ! I'm so sorry I'm not home this year. I promise to make it upto you when I get back !! #dQ&A #babygirl #halfadecade #us2 #goofyonvacay #asalways #happy5years #iasked #yousaidyes #herewearenow
Dulquer Salmaan debuted in 2012 with Second Show. He is the star of films such as O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Kanmani), Bangalore Days and Jomonte Suvisheshangal. He will be seen next seen in Parava and Solo.
Congratulations, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya.