Dulquer Salmaan, Wife Amal Sufiya Welcome Baby Girl

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya welcomed their first child , a daughter, on Friday. Dulquer announced the news on social media and wrote, "Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself." The news of Amal's pregnancy was officially confirmed in April after she was spotted with a baby bump at a family function. Dulquer Salmaan, son of superstar Mammootty, married Amal, an architect based in Chennai, in December 2011.Here' Dulquer Salmaan's post:The day calls for a double celebration for Dulquer, as his film, also released today.is directed by directed by Amal Neerad.On his fifth anniversary, Dulquer, who is often busy due to work commitments, shared an adorable message for Amal and promised to make up for not being present with her. " How you married a cartoon like me I'll never know ! But thanks baby! Happy Anniversary!! 5 years flew by like 5 blinks! I'm so sorry I'm not home this year. I promise to make it up to you when I get back," he captioned his post.Check out Dulquer's post here:Dulquer Salmaan debuted in 2012 with. He is the star of films such asand. He will be seen next seen inandCongratulations, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya.