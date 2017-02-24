Duvvada Jagannadham Movie Teaser: Allu Arjun's All-New Look Revealed

Watch the teaser of Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham:
Duvvada Jagannadhamwill be Allu Arjun and producer Dil Raju's second project together as the two have worked seven years ago on the film Parugu. Fans of the actor have high expectations from DJ as Allu Arjun and Dil Raju's previous film was a super hit at the box office.
The first look of Duvvada Jagannadham, which was released last week, is already a hit on the Internet and left fans waiting eagerly for more promotional material from the film. The movie is reportedly being shot in Karnataka right now. For its next schedule, which begins at the end of this month, the team will be flying to Abu Dhabi.
The music of Duvvada Jagannadham has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Devi Sri Prasad has previously worked on several films starring Allu Arjun, like S/O Satyamurthy, Arya, Julayi, Arya 2, Iddarammayilatho and Bunny. Allu Arjun will next start shooting for director Lingusamy's Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie.