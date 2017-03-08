Mahanati Poster: Keerthy Suresh Stars In Savitri Biopic

Here it is..... Our first step on this epic journey.? #Mahanati (@VyjayanthiFilms) March 8, 2017
Come be a part of history #Mahanati##HappyWomensDay#womensdaypic.twitter.com/SdlEBA4ZoO
I'm blessed to play the legendary #Savithri Garu in #Mahanati along with @Samanthaprabhu2@VyjayanthiFilms#NagAshwin#HappyWomensDaypic.twitter.com/Ie9trea3Oj? Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 8, 2017
Mahanati has been directed by Nag Ashwin. The filmmaker is known for his 2015 Telugu film Yevade Subramanyam which featured Nani in the lead role.
Nag Ashwin earlier told news agency IANS: "With massive set pieces, the film will be unlike anything we've explored in Indian cinema."
"There have been countless actresses over the last 80 years in Telugu cinema but none have earned the title of Mahanati, and even today it has solely been reserved for Savitri," he added.
The shoot for the film is likely to begin later this year. Mahanati is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and will be released in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. The makers of the movie are also in talks with Nivin Pauly to be part of the project, IANS quoted a source.
Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will also feature in Thaana Serndha Kootam, directed by Vignesh Shivan.
