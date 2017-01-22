For Namrata Shirodkar, A Beautiful Birthday Message From Mahesh Babu

Advertisement
  January 22, 2017
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar married in 2005 (Image courtesy: avigowariker)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently shooting for A R Murugadoss's next film, posted an adorable message for wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday. The Vaastav actress is celebrating her 44th birthday today. Mahesh Babu wrote: "My strength and the light of my life - happy birthday to my dearest wife." The star couple has been married for 12 years now and have two children- a son Gautham, 10 and a daughter Sitara, 4. Mahesh Babu and Namrata first met on the sets of Vamsi. The couple dated for four years before they got married on February 10, 2005.
 

Since her marriage, Namrata quit acting and has been taking care of the family.

Recently, Mahesh Babu was in news for supporting Jallikattu, the popular South Indian sport of bull taming. "Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Especially admire the way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture. Hope their voices are heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu," Mahesh Babu said in a tweet .

Namrata Shirodkar, a former beauty queen has acted in a handful of Bollywood and Telugu films. She is best known for her works in Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav and Pukar, Astitva and LOC Kargil. She also featured in Bride and Prejudice with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Meanhwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Brahmotsavam, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal.
 

