For Namrata Shirodkar, A Beautiful Birthday Message From Mahesh Babu

My strength and the light of my life - Happy Birthday to my dearest wife :) pic.twitter.com/OemBbGNKqK ? Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 22, 2017

Identical A photo posted by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:32am PST

A photo posted by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:26pm PST

Snow play !! A photo posted by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:58pm PST

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently shooting for A R Murugadoss's next film , posted an adorable message for wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday. Theactress is celebrating her 44th birthday today. Mahesh Babu wrote: "My strength and the light of my life - happy birthday to my dearest wife." The star couple has been married for 12 years now and have two children- a son Gautham, 10 and a daughter Sitara, 4. Mahesh Babu and Namrata first met on the sets of. The couple dated for four years before they got married on February 10, 2005.Since her marriage, Namrata quit acting and has been taking care of the family.Checkout some pictures from Namrata and Mahesh Babu 's holiday:Recently, Mahesh Babu was in news for supporting Jallikattu , the popular South Indian sport of bull taming. "Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Especially admire the way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture. Hope their voices are heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu," Mahesh Babu said in a tweet .Namrata Shirodkar, a former beauty queen has acted in a handful of Bollywood and Telugu films. She is best known for her works inand Pukar, Astitva and. She also featured inwith Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Meanhwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal.