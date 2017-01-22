For Namrata Shirodkar, A Beautiful Birthday Message From Mahesh Babu

My strength and the light of my life - Happy Birthday to my dearest wife :) pic.twitter.com/OemBbGNKqK? Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 22, 2017
Since her marriage, Namrata quit acting and has been taking care of the family.
Checkout some pictures from Namrata and Mahesh Babu's holiday:
Recently, Mahesh Babu was in news for supporting Jallikattu, the popular South Indian sport of bull taming. "Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Especially admire the way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture. Hope their voices are heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu," Mahesh Babu said in a tweet .
Namrata Shirodkar, a former beauty queen has acted in a handful of Bollywood and Telugu films. She is best known for her works in Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav and Pukar, Astitva and LOC Kargil. She also featured in Bride and Prejudice with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Meanhwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Brahmotsavam, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal.