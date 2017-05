Hansika Is Happy To Co-Star With Prabhu Deva, Revathi In Gulebakavali

Hansika and Prabhu Deva in Gulebakavali. (Image courtesy: iFlickz.com)

Actress Hansika Motwane is extremely happy courtesy her upcoming Tamil film. Haniska is cast in a role she's never played before and her co-star is Prabhu Deva, the director of her Tamil debut film,. Hansika talked about her experience on the sets ofso far and the many reasons why the film is special for her. "Prabhu Deva has always been special for me. He brought me into Tamil movies when he directed me inyears ago. He was the producer of my most recent Tamil release,. Now, I am thrilled to be actually acting opposite him in," said Hansika.Actor, choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva was last seen is, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Sonu Sood. The shoot ofis currently on in Chennai and Hansika has shot for seven days already. Produced by KJR Studios, the film is directed by Kalyaan S.Of her association with Prabhu Deva, Hansika said that she is happy when her mentor appreciates positive changes in her. "You know, it's very difficult to get compliments from Prabhu sir," she said. "In, which he produced, he complimented me on my drunken scene in the film . He even told my mother how much he liked my performance when he met her on a flight once. Now, on thesets, I was thrilled when he said one day, 'Hansu, I'm very impressed that you are asking so many questions and getting into your character'. It was a huge boost to me, coming from someone whom I respect a lot and who has seen me grow as an actor."Of her role in, Hansika said: "is a dark comedy and I play a con artist and thief, which is something I have never tried before . My look in the film too, will be very different. My mom, my stylist and I sat had long discussions before zeroing in on my look. The movie revolves around a journey of a few days so there will be only a certain number of looks for me. But every look is very intense and different from what I have tried on screen before."Hansika is also happy to share the screen with veteran actress Revathi. "I got to share screen space with Revathi ma'am. She's someone I admire a lot and naturally I was a bit nervous to shoot with her. But she made me very comfortable right from the first day. After the initial shots we had together, she came up to me and said, 'Is this your style of working? It's nice! I can learn so much.' That made me less nervous and broke the ice further. We had a lovely time hanging out on the sets, discussing things and improvising together."