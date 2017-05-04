Hansika Is Happy To Co-Star With Prabhu Deva, Revathi In Gulebakavali

Actor, choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva was last seen is Devi, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Sonu Sood. The shoot of Gulebakavali is currently on in Chennai and Hansika has shot for seven days already. Produced by KJR Studios, the film is directed by Kalyaan S.
Of her association with Prabhu Deva, Hansika said that she is happy when her mentor appreciates positive changes in her. "You know, it's very difficult to get compliments from Prabhu sir," she said. "In Bogan, which he produced, he complimented me on my drunken scene in the film. He even told my mother how much he liked my performance when he met her on a flight once. Now, on the Gulebakavali sets, I was thrilled when he said one day, 'Hansu, I'm very impressed that you are asking so many questions and getting into your character'. It was a huge boost to me, coming from someone whom I respect a lot and who has seen me grow as an actor."
Of her role in Gulebakavali, Hansika said: "Gulebakavali is a dark comedy and I play a con artist and thief, which is something I have never tried before. My look in the film too, will be very different. My mom, my stylist and I sat had long discussions before zeroing in on my look. The movie revolves around a journey of a few days so there will be only a certain number of looks for me. But every look is very intense and different from what I have tried on screen before."
Veteran Actor On Board
Hansika is also happy to share the screen with veteran actress Revathi. "I got to share screen space with Revathi ma'am. She's someone I admire a lot and naturally I was a bit nervous to shoot with her. But she made me very comfortable right from the first day. After the initial shots we had together, she came up to me and said, 'Is this your style of working? It's nice! I can learn so much.' That made me less nervous and broke the ice further. We had a lovely time hanging out on the sets, discussing things and improvising together."
