'Happy Pongal, Makar Sankranti And Lohri,' Tweet Sridevi, Dhanush And Other Celebs

"May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your lives," wrote Sridevi wrote on Twitter. Sridevi is the star of 2015 Tamil fantasy blockbuster Puli.
Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti, Pongal & Bohag Bihu. May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your lives.
"Wishing everyone a very happy Pongal," wrote Tamannaah.
Kajal Aggarwal wished fans and followers a "prosperous" sankranti:
"Happy Pongal," Dhanush wrote in Tamil:
Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar addressed the harvest festival with each of their locally known names:
This is what Sridevi shared ahead of Pongal:
Meanwhile, the festive mood for Sankranti and Pongal was set by Shah Rukh Khan, merely days ahead of the festivals. Shah Rukh released a new song Udi Udi Jaye from Raees, which highlights the spirit of kite-flying as part of Makar Sankranti celebrations in North India.
Raees is set in Gujarat where the harvest festival is locally known as Uttaraayan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan as liquor baron Raees and Pakistani actress as his love interest. Udi Udi Jaye portrays the tradition of kite flying with colourful visuals and gradually proceeds into a garba dance session, starring Shah Rukh and Mahira. What makes Udi Udi Jaye special is that it marks Shah Rukh's debut garba performance onscreen.
Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Udi Udi Jaye Here:
Happy Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Bihur, folks!