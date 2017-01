'Happy Pongal, Makar Sankranti And Lohri,' Tweet Sridevi, Dhanush And Other Celebs

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti, Pongal & Bohag Bihu. May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your lives. ? SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) January 14, 2017

Wish you and your family a very Happy and Prosperous Pongal / Sankranthi / Lohri pic.twitter.com/IZkGQkMTRo ? Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 14, 2017

The harvest festival of Pongal is here and Southern stars are wishing their fans and followers with incessant tweets on Saturday. Pongal, the thanks-giving festival of South India, is celebrated from January 14 to January 16. The dates coincide with the last day of the month Maargazhi to the third day of the month Thai on the Tamil calendar. Celebrities from the Southern film industry - superstar Dhanush,actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Magadheera starshared wishes galore on Twitter. Dhanush shared a tweet in Tamil while Kajal wrote: "Wish you and your family a very Happy and Prosperous Pongal, Sankranthi and Lohri." The day preceding the first day of Pongal is observed as Lohri in North India and celebrated as Magh Bihu in the North Eastern regions."May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your lives," wrote Sridevi wrote on Twitter . Sridevi is the star of 2015 Tamil fantasy blockbuster"Wishing everyone a very happy Pongal," wrote Tamannaah.Kajal Aggarwal wished fans and followers a "prosperous" sankranti:"Happy Pongal," Dhanush wrote in Tamil:Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar addressed the harvest festival with each of their locally known names:This is what Sridevi shared ahead ofMeanwhile, the festive mood for Sankranti and Pongal was set by Shah Rukh Khan, merely days ahead of the festivals. Shah Rukh released a new songfrom, which highlights the spirit of kite-flying as part of Makar Sankranti celebrations in North India.is set in Gujarat where the harvest festival is locally known as. It stars Shah Rukh Khan as liquor baron Raees and Pakistani actress as his love interest.portrays the tradition of kite flying with colourful visuals and gradually proceeds into adance session, starring Shah Rukh and Mahira. What makesspecial is that it marks Shah Rukh's debutperformance onscreen.Happy Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Bihur, folks!