How Baahubali Left A Mark On Prabhas

Of the gruelling war sequences, he told IANS, "It was physically strenuous, especially while working on action sequences in the first part. In the second part, Rajamouli edited the action scenes in a way that he made the whole process very easy."
Baahubali: The Conclusion will see actors Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan, reprising their roles from part 1. Rana stars as Bhallala Deva and Sathyraj as Katappa. The film tracks Prabhas and Anushka's love story and meanwhile, is expected to reveal the truth behind why Katappa killed Baahubali.
The film hits the theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. In Hindi, Baahubali: The Concluion is at par with any Khan film, says producer Shobu Yarlagadda.
Weeks ago, various pro-Kannada outfits threatened to ban the film's release across the state until Katappa actor Sathyaraj apologised for his comments on Cauvery water row. Last week, Sathyaraj obliged the outfits with his apology.
Baahubali: The Conclusion has made a pre-release profit of Rs 500 crore. So far in Indian cinema's records, Baahubali: The Beginning is one of the most profitable films.
(With IANS inputs)