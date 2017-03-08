How Chinmayi Sripaada Started Petition After Getting Rape Threats Online

Chinmayi reveals that it left her "furious." Twitter has been widely criticized for their policies and reluctance to penalize trolls and abusive accounts. "It is the responsibility of Twitter to ensure that their platform is not used for promoting violence against women," Chinmayi writes in her petition, saying that the 'mute' and 'block' functions do not absolve the micro-blogging site of responsibility. "Threats of rape can be objectively tracked and should not be protected as right to speech," the singer writes in the petition.
Twitter cannot be a tool to issue rape threats against women. Do sign my https://t.co/2aHUsMss6M petition.? Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 7, 2017
"Some men think rape threats are no big deal. That it's ok to use rape or murder as casual threats," Chinmayi writes. Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur recently withdrew from a protest march after she allegedly received rape threats over a Facebook post against the BJP-linked student outfit ABVP, accused of provoking campus violence.
Chinmayi Sripaada's petition has been received with a certain degree of skepticism from those dismissing social media as an inadequate platform on which to advocate change. To this, she responded:
March 7, 2017
Chinmayi Sripaada is best-known for her playback work in films like Kannathil Muthamittal. She was among those pictured in the private photos of South celebs posted from singer and radio host Suchitra Karthik's Twitter account. It is unclear if the account had been hacked or not. In tweets posted earlier this week, Chinmayi revealed that she was told Suchitra was suffering an "emotional meltdown." She also wrote that her "conscience was clear" and that she was choosing to be the "better person."