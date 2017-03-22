How Rana Daggubati Prepped For The Climax War In Baahubali : The Conclusion

Apart from all the action sequences what will stand out in Baahubali 2 will be the final showdown in the war sequence between Rana and Prabhas in the climax. To shoot this scene, the team underwent a lot of preparation to get it just right, keeping in mind the massive scale of the scene. Reveals Rana, "A special team comprising Hollywood action choreographer John Griffith (The Planet Of The Apes and X Men First Class fame) meticulously planned the action sequences for us. Hollywood action director Lee Whittaker and Solomon were present on ground during shoot executing the final war scenes with us. We shot for this final battle of Mahishmathi on a specially designed massive War set in the huge grounds of Ramoji Film City. Nearly 3000 junior artistes were present as soldiers, apart from the cast members. We shot the final war scenes for around 65 days. But for everything to go off smoothly during such a large scale shoot, we prepared for it by rehearsing the stunts for a period of four and half months. This preparation involved Prabhas, stunt crew and I, along with the stunt choreographers. Usually for any film, we either rehearse an action scene a day in advance or a few hours before the shoot itself. This is the first time I have been part of such a large scale preparation for action sequences of a film and have done large scale combat with various weapons. Even the rope rigging techniques were complicated, specialised and something I experienced for the first time."
Rana believes it has been a huge learning curve, thanks to SS Rajamouli and his team, "Baahubali has been an experience of a lifetime. Doing things no one normally attempts in Indian cinema, it has prepared me for the next ten years of my career in films."
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)