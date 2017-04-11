Hrithik Roshan's Marathi Debut: Here's What You Need To Know

See Hrithik Roshan's tweet below:
So happy 2announce release date of #Hrudayantar afilm dat I'm am happy 2b a part of! Directed by my friend @vikramphadnis1@hrudayantarfilmpic.twitter.com/yVFXHjwMgL? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 10, 2017
In a statement to news agency PTI, fashion designer turned filmmaker Vikram Phadnis said: "I am very excited. I was working on the film since past 3 years and finally my story is reaching to the audience in theatres on June 9. I am excited and anxious."
Hrudayantar is Mukta Barve's third collaboration with Subodh Bhave. They have previously worked together in the film, titled Ek Daav Dhobi Pachhad and 2006 Marathi show Agnishikha.
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, co-starring Yami Gautam. The film, directed by Sanjay Gupta, also featured Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.
Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 4. The film is the fourth installment of the Krrish film series. Krrish 4 is expected to release in December next year.
(With PTI inputs)