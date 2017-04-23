Let's go inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's weekend party:
The south stars got engaged in a splendid and star-studded ceremony in January this year and are reportedly looking forward to a destination wedding. Naga Chaityana, the younger son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati, met Samantha, 30, while filming 2010's Ye Maaya Chesave - their first movie together. They are also co-stars of Manam and Autonagar Suriya, both released in 2014.
Earlier in an interview, Naga Chaitanya was asked about his wedding plans when he told IANS, "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a packed roster this year with movies like Irumbu Thirai, Aneethi Kathaigal, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and Vijay 61 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for Ra Randoi Veduka Chudham and will soon be seen in NC14.