It's True, Rajinikanth Will Meet Fans In April. Details Here

Rajinikanth also denied reports that the Malaysian government wanted to make him their brand ambassador. He said, "All these are rumours."
He tweeted:
I am extremely happy to have met an excellent, friendly and warm person today ... The Honourable Prime Minister of Malaysia @NajibRazak ji pic.twitter.com/5Ui4oQaS6c— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) March 31, 2017
Of his upcoming film 2.0, the sequel to his blockbuster Enthiran, he said: "The shooting is over. Post-production work is on. It would be released for Diwali." In Enthiran, which released in Hindi as Robot, Rajinikanth featured as Dr Vaseegaran and robot Chitti. The actor will reprise both roles in 2.0.
In 2.0, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar stars as main antagonist while Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of deceased Dr Bohra's son. Dr Bohra, played by Danny Denzongpa, was Vaseegaran's nemesis in Enthiran.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently cancelled his proposed visit to Sri Lanka next month for handing over houses to displaced Lankan Tamils. Pro Tamil groups opposed saying the island nation could mislead the international community on rehabilitation and justice for victims of human rights violations. Rajinikanth said: "I'm little disappointed but it's all over now."