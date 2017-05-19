Jai Lava Kusa First Look: Junior NTR Is Bent On Revenge

Check out the posters of Jai Lava Kusa:
Here is #JaiLavaKusaFirstLookpic.twitter.com/8Z4uk1KO5y? Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2017
Wishing our Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 a very happy Birthday in advance. Here is #JaiLavaKusaFirstLookpic.twitter.com/ojqxuBC33u? NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) May 19, 2017
Last month, on the occasion of Ram Navami, Junior NTR revealed the motion poster of the film.
Wishing everyone a happy SRI RAMA NAVAMI.And here is the motion poster of #JaiLavakusahttps://t.co/lq5O2u2hNb? Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 5, 2017
"NTR plays three characters in the film, and Hartwell has been roped in to specially take care of his look for one role. He has been flown down from Los Angeles to take the measurement for a facial mask. This is the first time in his career that NTR will be seen using prosthetic," news agency IANS earlier quoted a source from the film's unit as saying
Actors Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Pradeep Rawat, Jayprakash Reddy, Prabhas Sreenu , Praveen and Hamsa Nandini are also part of Jai Lava Kusa.
The film went on floors earlier in February. Jai Lava Kusa is expected to hit the theatres in August this year. The film is produced by Junior NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, under his banner NTR Arts.
