Jai Lava Kusa First Look: Junior NTR Is Bent On Revenge

Wishing our Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 a very happy Birthday in advance. Here is #JaiLavaKusaFirstLookpic.twitter.com/ojqxuBC33u ? NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) May 19, 2017

Wishing everyone a happy SRI RAMA NAVAMI.And here is the motion poster of #JaiLavakusahttps://t.co/lq5O2u2hNb ? Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 5, 2017

A day ahead of his 34th birthday, Junior NTR unveiled the first look posters of his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa on Twitter. In the poster, the actor looks dapper in a black shirt and a gigantic effigy of Raavan can be seen in the background while in the second poster, he is chained and has a look of defiance. In both the posters, it seems the actor is bent on revenge. Junior NTR plays three characters in the film. Actress Rashi Khanna stars opposite Junior NTR in the film.is directed by Bobby. Junior NTR was last seen in, which was one of the highest grossing Telugu films of last year.Check out the posters ofLast month, on the occasion of Ram Navami, Junior NTR revealed the motion poster of the film.Here it is:"NTR plays three characters in the film, and Hartwell has been roped in to specially take care of his look for one role. He has been flown down from Los Angeles to take the measurement for a facial mask. This is the first time in his career that NTR will be seen using prosthetic," news agency IANS earlier quoted a source from the film's unit as sayingActors Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Pradeep Rawat, Jayprakash Reddy, Prabhas Sreenu , Praveen and Hamsa Nandini are also part ofThe film went on floors earlier in February.is expected to hit the theatres in August this year. The film is produced by Junior NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, under his banner NTR Arts.(With IANS inputs)