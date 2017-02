Kaatru Veliyidai: Mani Ratnam Is My Dream Director, Says Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will star in Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai , said that Mani Ratnam is her dream director, reports news agency IANS., romantic-drama is directed by Mani Ratnam and also features Tamil star Karthi. Aditi, 30, told IANS, "It's a real dream come true. I made a wish as a little kid that I wanted to work with him and it happened."is Mr Ratnam's first film of the year. The music for which has been composed by A R Rahman. T he first song of the film Azhagiye was released a couple of days back.Watch the teaser ofAditi stars as a doctor inwhile Karthi plays fighter pilot. The film has been shot extensively in the snow-clad Kashmir, Ooty and Hyderabad.will hit the theatres around March and will also be released in Telugu. The Telugu version is namedTheactress who began her Bollywood career with, also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sin her kitty. Praising Mr Bhansali for his work, Aditi told IANS that she is also very excited to work with him. "I am very excited for working with Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) who is my another dream director. I went straight from Mani Sir's set to Sanjay Sir's set, so it has been very very special," she added.stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.After Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar's, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur's 2016 filmmeanwhile Karthi's last Tamil film wasco-starring Nayantara and Sri Divya.(With IANS inputs)