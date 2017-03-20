Kaatru Veliyidai: Mani Ratnam Says Every Film With A R Rahman Is 'Special'

Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman's magic still resonates in the songs of films like Roja, Bombay, Iruvar, Dil Se. They last worked together in the 2015 film OK Kanmani.
Calling Mani Ratnam his mentor, A R Rahman told IANS, "I'm thankful to the platform I have received because of Mani sir. If Balachander sir had not introduced me to Mani sir, I wouldn't have had this platform."
The trailer of Kaatru Veliyidai was unveiled earlier in March. It received huge response and was viewed more than 10 lakh times in one day.
Watch the trailer of Kaatru Veliyidai:
The film will release in Telugu and will be called Cheliyaa. Produced under Madras Talkies Banner, Kaatru Veliyidai also stars Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh. Kaatru Veliyidai releases on April 7.
(With IANS inputs)