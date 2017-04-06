Kaatru Veliyidai: Mani Ratnam Says He Is 'Always Happy To Work' With A R Rahman

Kaatru Veliyidai stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi in the lead. The film will release as Cheliyaa in Telugu. Of the film, the National Award-winning filmmaker told IANS, "It is a period film which is an intense relationship drama." Kaatru Veliyidai tracks the love story of Karthi and Aditi.
Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman have worked in films like Roja, Bombay, Iruvar, Dil Se and OK Kanmani.
Oscar Award-winning composer A R Rahman earlier told IANS that Mr Ratnam is his mentor. He said, "I'm thankful to the platform I have received because of Mani sir. If Balachander sir had not introduced me to Mani sir, I wouldn't have had this platform."
Kaatru Veliyidai also stars Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh. Mani Ratnam's last film was OK Kanmani, which released in 2015. The film was remade in Hindi as OK Jaanu.
(With IANS inputs)