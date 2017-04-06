Advertisement
HomeRegional

Kaatru Veliyidai: Mani Ratnam Says He Is 'Always Happy To Work' With A R Rahman

Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman have collaborated again for the Tamil Romantic film Kaatru Veliyidai, which releases on Friday. Mr Ratnam said, "Rahman and I are always happy to work together. We didn't plan we are going to continue working for 25 years"

  | April 06, 2017 20:31 IST (New Delhi)
Kaatru Veliyidai

A R Rahman and Mani Ratnam photographed at Kaatru Veliyidai's music launch (Courtesy: ManiRatnamFC )

Highlights

  • "I'm surprised 25 years have gone by so quickly," says Mani Ratnam
  • Kaatru Veliyidai releases on Friday
  • They have worked in films like Roja, Bombay, Dil Se and OK Kanmani
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who has been working with music composer A R Rahman for 25 years now said that they both are happy to work together, reports news agency IANS. Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman have collaborated for the Tamil Romantic film Kaatru Veliyidai, which releases on Friday. "Rahman and I are always happy to work together. We didn't plan we are going to continue working for 25 years. When I started making films, I didn't foresee my own journey as a filmmaker. Even with Rahman, I'm surprised 25 years have gone by so quickly, but we never told each other we will continue working," Mr Ratnam told IANS.

Kaatru Veliyidai stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi in the lead. The film will release as Cheliyaa in Telugu. Of the film, the National Award-winning filmmaker told IANS, "It is a period film which is an intense relationship drama." Kaatru Veliyidai tracks the love story of Karthi and Aditi.

Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman have worked in films like Roja, Bombay, Iruvar, Dil Se and OK Kanmani.

Oscar Award-winning composer A R Rahman earlier told IANS that Mr Ratnam is his mentor. He said, "I'm thankful to the platform I have received because of Mani sir. If Balachander sir had not introduced me to Mani sir, I wouldn't have had this platform."

Kaatru Veliyidai also stars Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh. Mani Ratnam's last film was OK Kanmani, which released in 2015. The film was remade in Hindi as OK Jaanu.

(With IANS inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement