Kaatru Veliyidai Teaser: Mani Ratnam's Film With Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi Is Dreamy

The first teaser of Mani Ratnam 's upcoming Tamil romantic-dramareleased on Thursday. The film features Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamil star Karthi . The film is shot extensively in the snow-clad Kashmir, Ooty and Hyderabad. The teaser gives us a glimpse AR Rahman's soulful music and packs a close-up shot of Aditi in the snow while Karthi is shown in a long shot walking on the desert. The film is expected to release in March. Aditi will be seen as a doctor and Karthi plays a fighter pilot in. The camerawork is handled bycinematographer Ravi Varman. Mani Ratnam's last film last film O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Kanmani) released in 2015. The film featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen was a blockbuster hit.dealt with the relationship problems of a young couple, who are confused over choosing their partners or careers. The Hindi remake of the film, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, however didn't fare well at the box office.The first song ofwill release on February 2.Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar'sin 2016. She had a cameo appearance in Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur's. Karthi's last Tamil film wasco-starring Nayantara and Sri Divya.will also release in Telugu and will beis produced under Madras Talkies Banner and also stars Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh.