Kaatru Veliyidai Teaser: Mani Ratnam's Film With Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi Is Dreamy

Kaatru Veliyidai: Mani Ratnam released the trailer of his film on Thursday. The film stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi in the lead

  | January 26, 2017 16:30 IST (New Delhi)
Kaatru Veliyidai

Kaatru Veliyidai: Aditi and Karthi in a still from the film (Courtesy: MadrasTalkies_)

The first teaser of Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil romantic-drama Kaatru Veliyidai released on Thursday. The film features Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamil star Karthi. The film is shot extensively in the snow-clad Kashmir, Ooty and Hyderabad. The teaser gives us a glimpse AR Rahman's soulful music and packs a close-up shot of Aditi in the snow while Karthi is shown in a long shot walking on the desert. The film is expected to release in March. Aditi will be seen as a doctor and Karthi plays a fighter pilot in Kaatru Veliyidai. The camerawork is handled by Ram-Leela cinematographer Ravi Varman.

Watch the teaser of Kaatru Veliyidai:
 


Mani Ratnam's last film last film O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Kanmani) released in 2015. The film featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen was a blockbuster hit. O Kadhal Kanmani dealt with the relationship problems of a young couple, who are confused over choosing their partners or careers. The Hindi remake of the film OK Jaanu, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, however didn't fare well at the box office.

The first song of Kaatru Veliyidai will release on February 2.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar's Wazir in 2016. She had a cameo appearance in Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur's Fitoor. Karthi's last Tamil film was Kaashmora co-starring Nayantara and Sri Divya.

Kaatru Veliyidai will also release in Telugu and will be Cheliyaa.

Kaatru Veliyidai is produced under Madras Talkies Banner and also stars Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh.
 

