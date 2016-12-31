Kabali Deleted Scenes: Watch Unseen Footage Of Rajinikanth's Film

Apart from scenes with Kumudhavalli, the discarded clips also offer glimpses of Dhansika, who features as a hired assassin Yogi and actor Dinesh as criminal Jeeva.
Rajinikanth tracked the fanfare and Kabali craze all the way from USA, where he was with daughter Aishwaryaa. Within days after Kabali hit screens, he returned to India and thanked fans in a letter, which he signed off writing "magizhchi," a Tamil word which translates into "Happy and thanks" in English.
Radhika Apte was busy with an award show when Kabali released and missed out experiencing the Kabali craze first-hand. However, Radhika told NDTV in July that all it took to cheer her up was a call from Rajinikanth. "He called me to congratulate me. Can you imagine such a huge superstar doing that? He said, 'congratulations, the film is doing well.' He's just so nice," she told NDTV. She also shared her experience of working with the 66-year-old superstar and told PTI: "There is no bigger star than him Rajinikanth). It is because he is so humble, simple. He is so sincere and hard working. It is incredible to observe his hard work and I have had a great time working with Rajini sir."
In July, the ground for Kabali was prepared with huge PR strategies. Team Kabali had a special Air Asia plane flying fans from Bengluru to Chennai to watch the film on opening day. There were other high-profile partnerships with brands like Airtel.
