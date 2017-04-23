Kamaal R Khan Apologises To Mohanlal For Calling Him 'Chhota Bheem', Says 'Didn't Know' He's 'Superstar'

Sir @Mohanlal sorry to call you #ChotaBheem Coz I didn't know much about you. But now I know that you are a super star of Malayalam films. ? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 23, 2017

Sir @Mohanlal you look like Chota Bheem so then how will u play role of Bheem in Mahabharata? Why do you want to waste money of B R shetty? - KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2017

Can't understand why Malayali ppl r abusing me since morning? M I wrong abut Mohanlal who is not equal 2Hathiyar of Bheem n wants 2play him? - KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

So if I called you Chota Bheem what you are really, then why are ur fans abusing me since morning? It's not fair sir https://t.co/Q4OEFo2mqI - KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

U idiot fans of @Mohanlal Aka Laalten Aka Chota Bheem, he has 1.7million follower n I have 3.7million. Calculate to know who is bigger star. - KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017