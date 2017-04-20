Advertisement
Kamaal R Khan Trolled For Calling Mohanlal 'Chhota Bheem.' But He Doesn't Care

On Twitter, KRK shifted his attention to Mohanlal after it was announced that the veteran actor will play Bheem in the ambitious 1000 crore budget Mahabharata

  | April 20, 2017 09:05 IST (New Delhi)
Kamaal R Khan really loves Twitter but the feeling is not mutual. Self-proclaimed actor, producer and movie critic KRK has been massively slammed on Twitter for posting offensive tweets about Malayalam actor Mohanlal, in which he referred to the 56-year-old actor as "chhota Bheem" and "joker." "People please see this chhota Bheem. It will be a biggest insult of Bheem if this joker plays role of greatest Bheem," KRK tweeted on Tuesday along with a picture of Mohanlal, who has been cast in the central role in a 1,000 crore film adaptation of The Mahabharata to be told through the viewpoint of Bheem. KRK, being KRK, was unmoved by the tremendous outpouring of fury his tweets provoked, and continued to post defences of himself, even calling himself a "bigger star."


 
 
 
 

KRK's pick to play Bheem in the mega-buck film - Baahubali actor Prabhas, who he named along with a hypothetical dream cast including himself as Lord Krishna. Prabhas' Baahubali co-star gets to be Duryodhan in KRK'S imaginary version of the ambitious film while Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, no less, are his choices for Arjun and Karan.
 

Meanwhile, fans of Mohanlal said that they were unaware of KRK's existence till his tweets about the actor brought him to public attention.
 
 

There has been no response from Mohanlal to the tweets but KRK urged the actor to keep his fans in check for trolling him. "So, if I called you chhota Bheem, what you are really, then why are your fans abusing me since morning? It's not fair, sir," read of KRK's tweets.

Mohanlal's fans might not know who Kamaal R Khan is but actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Lisa Haydon, who have been the subjects of unsolicited and offensive tweets posted by him, certainly do. Last year, he was the fulcrum of a "Bollywood-style" war after claiming in a recorded conversation that Karan Johar paid him paid him Rs 25 lakhs to tweet in favour of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil instead of Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Both films released on Diwali last year. KRK later retracted.

The grand Mahabharata project will be financed by UAE-based businessman B R Shetty and will release in six languages and be dubbed in more. Like Baahubali, two parts have been planned and the first will go on floors in 2018. It is expected to hit screens in 2020.
 

 

