Kamal Haasan Escapes Fire At Home, Tweets "No One's Hurt"

Here's what Kamal Haasan tweeted:
Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe No one hurt . Goodnight? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 7, 2017
Thanks for all the love and concern. Now off to sleep. Good night indeed:)? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 7, 2017
Kamal Haasan was last seen in 2015 film Tamil film Thoongaa Vanam, which released as Cheekati Rajyam in Telugu. The actor is currently filming Sabaash Naidu co-starring his daughter Shruti Haasan. Mr Haasan is also directing the film after Balram Naidu stepped down from the director's chair.
The work on Sabaash Naidu was delayed after Mr Haasan fractured his leg in July last year. The actor tripped from his office stairs and had to get his leg operated the same day. The shooting for Sabaash Naidu resumed from January. The film is slated to release in 2017.
This year, Kamal Haasan will also be seen in Vishwaroopam 2 a sequel to his 2013 film Vishwaroopam. The film also stars Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah and is also written and directed by Kamal Haasan. In February, Mr Haasan said that the 'bigger obstacles' in the way of the film's release are over and the film is in post-production stage.