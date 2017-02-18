Kamal Haasan Gives An Update On Vishwaroopam 2's Release

Here's what Kamal Haasan tweeted:
4 all looking forward to VR2. Am personally getting in 2 clear the path. Bigger obstacles are out of the way. Whats left istechnical & legal? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 17, 2017
Meanwhile, a source close to the film's unit told news agency IANS a 10-day shoot is still left for Vishwaroopam 2 including post-production work. "Actually, ten days of shoot is still left. That's not a major concern because the challenging part is in the post-production and it is going to be expensive. The producer is struggling to get funds," IANS quoted a source as saying.
Vishwaroopam 2also stars Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah. The film is also written and directed by Kamal Haasan. The first part of the film released in 2013 after many controversies including a demand for title change and initial ban in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. Vishwaroopam won several awards in the south and two National Awards.
(With IANS inputs)