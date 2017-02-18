Advertisement
Kamal Haasan Gives An Update On Vishwaroopam 2's Release

Kamal Haasan says post production work is left in Vishwaroopam 2 and the 'bigger obstacles" in the film's release have been resolved

  | February 18, 2017 13:28 IST (New Delhi)
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam.

Actor producer Kamal Haasan announced on social media that he is personally getting involved to clear the path of the release of his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. He tweeted saying the "bigger obstacles" are cleared and only legal and technical aspects are left to take care of. The 62-year-old actor tweeted: "4 all looking forward to VR2. Am personally getting in 2 clear the path. Bigger obstacles are out of the way. Whats left istechnical & legal (sic)." In Vishwaroopam, Kamal Hassan played the role of a RAW agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri whose aim was to destroy the sleeper cells of a terrorist outfit. The film's main antagonist was Rahul Bose who played the part of Omar Qureshi, who escapes towards the end. Wisam vows to catch Oma, which will be the premise of Vishwaroopam 2.

Here's what Kamal Haasan tweeted:
 

Meanwhile, a source close to the film's unit told news agency IANS a 10-day shoot is still left for Vishwaroopam 2 including post-production work. "Actually, ten days of shoot is still left. That's not a major concern because the challenging part is in the post-production and it is going to be expensive. The producer is struggling to get funds," IANS quoted a source as saying.

Vishwaroopam 2also stars Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah. The film is also written and directed by Kamal Haasan. The first part of the film released in 2013 after many controversies including a demand for title change and initial ban in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. Vishwaroopam won several awards in the south and two National Awards.

(With IANS inputs)

