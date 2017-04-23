Advertisement
HomeRegional

Kamal Haasan Reveals Vishwaroopam 2 Will Arrive In Theatres This Year

Vishwaroopam 2: "Happy to announce, Raajkamal Films International has taken over the responsibility of bringing Vishwaroopam 2 within this calendar year 2017," tweeted Kamal Haasan

  | April 23, 2017 16:08 IST (New Delhi)
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan in a still from the film

Highlights

  • "Take it away lasses and lads," he tweeted
  • Vishwaroopam 2 will release "this calendar year" said the actor
  • Kamal Haasan has written and directed the film
Kamal Haasan has shared a delightful update about his much-awaited thriller Vishwaroopam 2. The superstar tweeted to say that the second part of the National Award-winning 2013 mystery drama will hit screens this year. "Happy to announce, Raajkamal Films International has taken over the responsibility of bringing Vishwaroopam 2 within this calendar year 2017," Mr Haasan tweeted on the weekend. "Take it away lasses and lads. V R2 is yours to enjoy. I persevered in spite of political interferences. Was worth it," he added. The first part of Kamal Haasan's film released after battling hurdles - it was involved in a controversy demanding that the film's name be changed and was also subjected to a ban in Tamil Nadu.

However, all the trouble was "worth", says Kamal Haasan.
 
 

Mr Haasan has kept his fans and followers regularly updated with the film's status. Earlier this year, he tweeted to say "bigger obstacles are out of the way" and that only technical and legal issues are to be taken care of. However, a source close to the film's unit told news agency IANS that Vishwaroopam 2 was still scheduled to shoot for a period of 10 days.
 

Kamal Hassan features as secret agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri in the spy thriller. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Shekhar Kapur, Andrea Jeremiah and Pooja Kumar. The terrorist Wisam was expected to arrest was Omar Qureshi, played by Rahul Bose, who escaped in the end of the movie and is expected to return.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in a guest appearance in Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum and will soon be seen in spy comedy Sabaash Naidu.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement