Kamal Haasan Reveals Vishwaroopam 2 Will Arrive In Theatres This Year

However, all the trouble was "worth", says Kamal Haasan.
Happy to announce, Raajkamal Films International has taken over the responsibility of bringing Vishwaroopam 2 within this calendar year 2017? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2017
Take it away lasses and lads. VR2 is yours to enjoy. I persevered inspite of political interferences. Was worth it. For my Nation & me? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2017
Mr Haasan has kept his fans and followers regularly updated with the film's status. Earlier this year, he tweeted to say "bigger obstacles are out of the way" and that only technical and legal issues are to be taken care of. However, a source close to the film's unit told news agency IANS that Vishwaroopam 2 was still scheduled to shoot for a period of 10 days.
4 all looking forward to VR2. Am personally getting in 2 clear the path. Bigger obstacles are out of the way. Whats left istechnical & legal? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 17, 2017
Kamal Hassan features as secret agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri in the spy thriller. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Shekhar Kapur, Andrea Jeremiah and Pooja Kumar. The terrorist Wisam was expected to arrest was Omar Qureshi, played by Rahul Bose, who escaped in the end of the movie and is expected to return.
Kamal Haasan was last seen in a guest appearance in Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum and will soon be seen in spy comedy Sabaash Naidu.