Kamal Haasan Says 'Difficult To Get Another Talent' Like K Viswanath

"But try, we must. As it is the burden of that duty endowed upon us by masters like K Viswanath. Bravo sir. The film Industry not only applauds but owns your laurels and you as theirs," Mr Haasan added.
Talking about the selection procedure, Mr Haasan said that majority of the jury voted for K Viswanath. "We had many deserving names but four out of the five members in the committee unanimously came up with their number one choice as K Vishwanath. The fourth also had Mr K Vishwanath in her list but not as first choice," IANS quoted Mr Haasan as saying.
Mr Haasan also said that he's "proud" to be part of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award committee, which decided to felicitate Kasinathuni Viswanath. "In my view the choice was unanimous. The committee felt humbled. The proof of Mr K V's achievement was overwhelming. I am proud to be part of that committee which selected K V and also very proud to be part of the fraternity that has given us such a brilliant filmmaker. There isn't enough governmental or private honours in the country to honour the deserving of the Industry," Mr Haasan said, reported IANS.
On Monday, this is how Mr Haasan congratulated Kasinathuni Viswanath:
My K.Vishwanath gaaru is a Dada Saheb Palke award winner. In his humility he would say " I am lucky" .Truth is Indians are lucky. So am I? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 24, 2017
Thank u with glistening eyes Vishwanath gaaru for Sagara sangamam. Like Balu of S.S I initiate more applause. Your fame is mine vice versa? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 24, 2017
Kasinathuni Viswanath will be honoured with the award by President Pranab Mukherjee in a ceremony on May 3 in New Delhi.
Kasinathuni Viswanath has been part of Hindi films like Jaag Utha Insan, Sanjog, Kaamchor, Eeshwar and Sargam. In 1987, Swati Mutyam, Kasinathuni Viswanath's film was selected for India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars.
