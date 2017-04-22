Kamal Haasan To Baahubali Actor Sathyaraj: 'Congrats For Maintaining Rationality'

Here's Kamal Haasan's tweet:
Congrats Mr. Sathyaraj for maintaining rationality in a troubled environement. Quoting VirumaaNdi . Bravo? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2017
Baahubali: The Conclusion, part 2 of Rajamouli's magnum opus, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 28. The pro-Kannada organisations had also called for a Bengaluru bandh on the film's release.
Following Sathyaraj's apology, the pro-Kannada organisations withdrew their protest. Vatal Nagraj, president of Kannada Chalavali Vatal, while addressing the media in Bengaluru on Saturday said, "We are warning Sathyaraj to be careful about what kind of words he should use. Let him support Tamil Nadu but he shouldn't speak against Kannadigas. Ensure you don't use derogatory terms against Kannadigas henceforth. If you do so, all your future movies will be banned in Karnataka."
Baahubali: The Conclusion, is the one of the most-anticipated films of this year.Baahubali series stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna. Baahubali: The Beginning released to a blockbuster status in 2015 and is one of the most profitable films so far. Part 2 is expected to reveal why Katappa killed Baahubali (Prabhas).