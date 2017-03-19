Kamal Haasan's Elder Brother Chandrahasan Dies at 82

Kamal Haasan, 62, is the star of films like Nayagan, Virumaandi, Kanyakumari, Vishwaroopam and Dasavathaaram. He won his first National Award for Best Actor for Balu Mahendra's Moondram Pirai, later reprising his role in the Hindi version, Sadma also featuring Sridevi.
Mr Haasan, who is divorced from actress Sarika has two daughters - Shruti Haasan, 31 and Akshara Haasan, 25 - from his second marriage. Shruti and Akshara are both actors and have done both regional and Bollywood films. Kamal Haasan was earlier married to acclaimed-Bharatnatyam dancer Vani Ganapathy.
He is currently prepping for the highly-anticipated Vishwaroopam 2, in which, he plays the role of a RAW agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri whose aim was to destroy the sleeper cells of a terrorist outfit.
In February, the actor tweeted this about the film:
4 all looking forward to VR2. Am personally getting in 2 clear the path. Bigger obstacles are out of the way. Whats left istechnical & legal? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 17, 2017
Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah. It is written and directed by Kamal Haasan. The first part of the film released in 2013 and won several awards in the south and two National Awards.