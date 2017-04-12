Kangana Ranaut's Queen Won't Be Remade In Tamil Just Yet

In an earlier interview to IANS, Tamannaah Bhatia, who was quite thrilled to be a part of the project, said: "Ever since I saw Queen, I wanted to be part of its remake though I wasn't sure if it will be remade. What makes Queen special is that it's one of those rare women-centric films which succeeded in reaching out to everybody, across all section."
Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl, also featured Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles. At the 60th Filmfare Awards, the film won six awards, including - Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress. Queen won the Best Hindi Film and Best Actress award at the 62nd National Film Awards ceremony.
Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy promoting Baahubali: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, which also features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles, is slated to release on April 28.
