Kangana Ranaut's Queen Won't Be Remade In Tamil Just Yet

Tamannaah Bhatia, who was supposed to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of Queen, said that the film has been shelved

  | April 12, 2017 16:50 IST (New Delhi)
Tamannaah

Tamannaah is currently busy promoting Baahubali: The Conclusion (Image courtesy: Tamannaah)

The Tamil remake of 2014 hit Bollywood movie Queen, starring Kangana Ranaut, has been shelved, reports news agency IANS. Last year, Tamannaah Bhatia had been roped in to play the lead role in the film which was reportedly being directed by actress turned filmmaker Revathi. A source close to the film's unit told IANS that the 27-year-old actress has been asked to go ahead with other work commitments. "It is true that the project has been dropped. The exact reason remains a mystery. Tamannaah was supposed to commence work from July. She has been asked to go ahead with her other commitments," IANS quoted a source as saying.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Tamannaah Bhatia, who was quite thrilled to be a part of the project, said: "Ever since I saw Queen, I wanted to be part of its remake though I wasn't sure if it will be remade. What makes Queen special is that it's one of those rare women-centric films which succeeded in reaching out to everybody, across all section."

Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl, also featured Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles. At the 60th Filmfare Awards, the film won six awards, including - Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress. Queen won the Best Hindi Film and Best Actress award at the 62nd National Film Awards ceremony.

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy promoting Baahubali: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, which also features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles, is slated to release on April 28.

(With IANS inputs)

 

