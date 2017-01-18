Khaidi No 150 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's Comeback Film 'Stays Strong' In USA

Taran Adarsh tweeted:
Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 STAYS STRONG... Nears $ 2.5 million in USA... Mon $ 65,497, Tue $ 42,238. Total: $ 2,218,349 [ 15.10 cr]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2017
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who earlier criticised Chiranjeevi, 61, for the poster of the film and called him a 'narcissist', appears to be impressed by the superstar's work. RGV wrote: "Just saw 150.. Mega Star is beyond Mega Mega Mega Fantastic ..150 million Cheers to him."
Just saw 150 ..Mega Star is beyond Mega Mega Mega Fantastic ..150 million Cheers to him ..? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2017
Mega Star's Energy levels are SUPREME and he's looking younger than when he left films some 9 years back ..He's looking MEGA HANDSOME? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2017
The other two Telugu films Gautamiputra Satakarniand Shatamam Bhavati are have also managed to maintain their steady graph on the US box office.
Telugu film #GautamiPutraSatakarni continues its GLORIOUS RUN in USA... Mon $ 93,419, Tue $ 68,205. Total: $ 1,449,617 [ 9.87 cr]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2017
Telugu film #ShatamanamBhavati maintains a STEADY GRAPH in USA... Mon $ 61,783, Tue $ 43,657. Total: $ 525,215 [ 3.58 cr]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2017
Khaidi No 150 is a remake of Tamil hit Kaththi and also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran and Tarun Arora. Chiranjeevi, who in the last decade had kept himself busy in politics, features in a double role in the Telugu action-drama. The 'Mega Star' as Chiranjeevi is fondly called was last seen in 2007s Shankar Dada Zindabad, the Telugu remake of Sanjay Dutt's blockbuster film Lage Raho Munnabhai. He might soon star in his son Ram Charan Teja's next film, the announcement for which was made by the latter at an event earlier in January.