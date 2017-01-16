Khaidi No 150 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's Film Is Almost At $2 Million In USA

Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 nears $ 2 million mark in USA... Fri $ 139,547, Sat $ 252,513. Total: $ 1,923,764 [ 13.11 cr]. WOW! @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2017
A tweet from trade analyst Ramesh Bala places Khaidi No 150 at the top of the weekend box office chart in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi's city:
#Sankranti2017 Wknd Hyd BO:
1. #KhaidiNo150
2. #GautamiPutraSatakarni
3. #ShatamanamBhavati
4. #xXxReturnofXanderCage
5. #OkJaanu ? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2017
Producer Allu Aravind, who is Chiranjeevi's brother-in-law, told news agency IANS, "On the first day, the film grossed around Rs 47.7 crore worldwide. The numbers are proof of the fact that audiences have eagerly waited for Chiranjeevi's comeback. The film collected around Rs 30 crore from the two Telugu states."
Chiranjeevi, 61, is fondly called 'mega star' by his fans. Khaidi No 150, directed by V V Vinayak and co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, is his comeback film after a gap of 10 years - he was last seen before this in 2007 film Shankar Dada Zindabad. The film is a remake of Vijay's Tamil hit Kaththi and has been produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan Teja, who makes a guest appearance in Khaidi No 150.
Chiranjeevi's last decade has been spent building a career in politics. Now, he says he's shifting focus back to his films and will release a second movie this year. He will also be hosting Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.