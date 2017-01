Khaidi No 150 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's Film Is 'Unstoppable' In USA

Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 is UNSTOPPABLE in USA... [Week 2] Fri $ 36,517, Sat $ 80,182. Total: $ 2,361,969 [ 16.08 cr]. @Rentrak ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2017

Telugu film #GautamiPutraSatakarni is EXCELLENT in USA... [Week 2] Fri $ 43,877, Sat $ 73,697. Total: $ 1,571,487 [ 10.70 cr]. @Rentrak ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2017

Telugu film #ShatamanamBhavati is SUPER-STRONG in USA... [Week 2] Fri $ 33,614, Sat $ 64,054. Total: $ 653,664 [ 4.45 cr]. @Rentrak ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2017

Chiranjeevi's 150th film is giving stiff competition to Telugu films and, both of which released a few days after. The V V Vinayak-directed film made Rs 16 crore in USA in just 12 days, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In almost the same timemade Rs 4 crore whiledid a business of 10 crore, according to the trade analyst., directed by Krish, is a period film based on the emperor of the Satavahana Empire. The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role while Hema Malini as Gautami Balashri. Shriya Saran plays the female lead in the period piece.In contrast to, Chiranjeevi'sis an action drama film, which is a remake of A R Murugadoss'with Vijay in the lead role. The film marks Chiranjeevi's comeback to the big screen after 10 years , not counting his cameos in his son Ram Charan Teja's filmsand. Ram Charan has produced his father's 150th film. Of his comeback, Chiranjeevi earlier told IANS: "I don't think I'm nervous but curious to know how I would look onscreen after so many years and how I will be received by my fans."Meanwhile,is a family drama film directed by Satish Vegesna and stars Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The film is based on a grandson's (Sharwanand) relation with his grandfather (Prakash Raj).