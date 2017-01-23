Khaidi No 150 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's Film Is 'Unstoppable' In USA

Taran Adarsh shared the collection figures on Twitter:
Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 is UNSTOPPABLE in USA... [Week 2] Fri $ 36,517, Sat $ 80,182. Total: $ 2,361,969 [ 16.08 cr]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2017
Telugu film #GautamiPutraSatakarni is EXCELLENT in USA... [Week 2] Fri $ 43,877, Sat $ 73,697. Total: $ 1,571,487 [ 10.70 cr]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2017
Telugu film #ShatamanamBhavati is SUPER-STRONG in USA... [Week 2] Fri $ 33,614, Sat $ 64,054. Total: $ 653,664 [ 4.45 cr]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2017
In contrast to Gautami Putra Satakarni, Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 is an action drama film, which is a remake of A R Murugadoss' Kaththi with Vijay in the lead role. The film marks Chiranjeevi's comeback to the big screen after 10 years, not counting his cameos in his son Ram Charan Teja's films Magadheera and Bruce Lee - The Fighter. Ram Charan has produced his father's 150th film. Of his comeback, Chiranjeevi earlier told IANS: "I don't think I'm nervous but curious to know how I would look onscreen after so many years and how I will be received by my fans."
Meanwhile, Shatamanam Bhavati is a family drama film directed by Satish Vegesna and stars Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The film is based on a grandson's (Sharwanand) relation with his grandfather (Prakash Raj).