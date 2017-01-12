Khaidi No 150: Chiranjeevi's Comeback Has Already Won The West

Taran Adarsh tweeted:
Midweek release [Tue]... #Chiranjeevi on the big screen after a hiatus... #KhaidiNo150 conquers USA BO with an ELECTRIFYING start... Bravo!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017
It's a HURRICANE... Indeed, Boss is Back! Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 takes a STUPENDOUS start in USA... Tue $ 1,251,548 [Rs 8.56 cr]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017
In a tweet, Baahubali director S S Rajamouli welcomed the 'Boss' back:
Boss is Back!!!? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2017
Chiranjeevi garu thanks for coming back..missed you for 10 years...Congratulations Charan on a record breaking debut as a
Ram Charan Teja, who also makes his debut as producer, has been closely involved in promoting Khaidi No 150. Yesterday, he danced to one of the songs from the film with a group of Facebook employees in Hyderabad. "In a candid interaction, he discussed about the film, what fans can expect from it and how it's his personal way of paying tribute to his father. He also happened to shake a leg with a few employees for a song from the film," a source close to Chiranjeevi's son told news agency IANS.
Chiranjeevi has also credited his son with curating his look in Khaidi No 150. He told IANS in an interview, "The minute we locked the script, it was my son who took it up as a challenge to transform me physically. From monitoring my diet and working out alongside me in the gym, he cared more than a son would normally for his father."
The 10 years that have passed since Chiranjeevi last starred on celluloid have been politically eventful for him. He launched his own party, fought and won elections, served in the Rajya Sabha and was made Minister of State for Tourism in the last UPA government. Now, he says the focus is off politics and on films. Chiranjeevi will be hosting the new season of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, and has said he will also release a second film this year.
(With inputs from IANS)