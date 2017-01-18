Khaidi No 150: Chiranjeevi's Critic #1 Ram Gopal Varma Reviews The Film

Just saw 150 ..Mega Star is beyond Mega Mega Mega Fantastic ..150 million Cheers to him ..? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2017
Mega Star's Energy levels are SUPREME and he's looking younger than when he left films some 9 years back ..He's looking MEGA HANDSOME? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2017
Weeks ago, RGV accused Chiranjeevi of 'narcissm' and sarcastically tweeted that Madame Tussaud would 'throw half her museum out' for the poster. He then directed an extraordinary stream of Twitter invective at Nagababu for defending his brother. Speaking about RGV's comments, Chiranjeevi later said, "I gently ignore and turn deaf," reported Indian Express.
Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi's 150th film (hence the name) and also his comeback. He was last seen in 2007's Shankar Dada Zindabad and has now returned in a blaze of glory - Khaidi No 150 has been topping box office charts down South and also in USA. The film, a remake of Tamil Kaththi, stars Chiranjeevi in a double role with actress Kajal Aggarwal. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan Teja produces and appears in a cameo.
Ram Gopal Varma, who once made acclaimed movies like Satya and Company, is working on Sarkar 3, the third instalment in a series of politically-themed films starring Amitabh Bachchan.