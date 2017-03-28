'Kunal Kapoor Has The Potential To Be A Film Director,' Says Veeram Actress

Divina, who plays a female warrior in Veeram said that it was a "challenging" film for her. "It is very interesting that I bagged the role because I am trained in Kalaripayattu, the martial art form we have used in the film," Divina told news agency IANS. Veeram has been released in Malayalam, and has been dubbed in three other languages. It will soon hit the screens in English and Hindi.
For Veeram, Kunal Kapoor underwent massive physical transformation. Few days ago, the 39-year-old actor shared a collage of his workout schedule of six months.
6 months, 23 days, 12 hours and 232 protein shakes later! #transformpic.twitter.com/FyGurpCrhK? kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 15, 2017
He earlier told IANS, "Jayaraj (director) sir wanted me to buck up for this role. He asked me to put on muscles to look apart. That was something that I did. But by putting on those muscles, what was really difficult was to maintain that image because we were shooting for most of the time in a day. What I had to do was to divide my time between workout and shooting, which was challenging. I used to work out during small intervals."
