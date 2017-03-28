Advertisement
'Kunal Kapoor Has The Potential To Be A Film Director,' Says Veeram Actress

Divina Thakur, who plays the leading lady in Kunal Kapoor's war drama Veeram said that the actor has a "potential" of being a film director and it is amazing to work with him

  | March 28, 2017 15:44 IST (New Delhi)
Veeram

Kunal Kapoor in Veeram (Courtesy: VeeramOfficial )

  • "Kunal has a deeper understanding of scenes," said Divina
  • Divina plays a female warrior in Veeram
  • Veeram will soon hit the screens in English and Hindi
Actress Divina Thakur, who plays the leading lady in Kunal Kapoor's war drama Veeram said that the actor has a "potential" of being a film director, reported news agency IANS. "It was so amazing to work with him. He is so focused on set and very hard working. In fact, I have observed that he has a deeper understanding of scenes and sequences, and so his contribution makes a scene better. I think he should direct a film now," IANS quoted her as saying. Veeram, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, It is helmed by National-Award winning director Jayaraj.

Divina, who plays a female warrior in Veeram said that it was a "challenging" film for her. "It is very interesting that I bagged the role because I am trained in Kalaripayattu, the martial art form we have used in the film," Divina told news agency IANS. Veeram has been released in Malayalam, and has been dubbed in three other languages. It will soon hit the screens in English and Hindi.

For Veeram, Kunal Kapoor underwent massive physical transformation. Few days ago, the 39-year-old actor shared a collage of his workout schedule of six months.
 

He earlier told IANS, "Jayaraj (director) sir wanted me to buck up for this role. He asked me to put on muscles to look apart. That was something that I did. But by putting on those muscles, what was really difficult was to maintain that image because we were shooting for most of the time in a day. What I had to do was to divide my time between workout and shooting, which was challenging. I used to work out during small intervals."

(With IANS inputs)

 

