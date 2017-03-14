Advertisement
HomeRegional

Logan Stuntman Roped In For Dulquer Salmaan's CIA: Comrade In America

Filmmaker Amal Neerad announced on Facebook that Hollywood stuntman Mark Chavarria will be working with him in his upcoming film CIA: Comrade In America

  | March 14, 2017 15:31 IST (New Delhi)
Dulquer Salmaan

Poster of CIA: Comrade In America (Image courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Filmmaker Amal Neerad, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film CIA: Comrade In America starring Dulquer Salmaan, recently announced on Facebook that Hollywood stunt man Mark Chavarria has been roped in for the movie. Mark Chavarria is known for his work in Hollywood hit films such as - Logan, Inception, Pearl Harbour and Terminator. The 40-year-old director posted on Facebook congratulating the stuntman for the success of the film Logan, he wrote: "Congratulations to Mark Chavarria, the stunt choreographer of #CIA for his latest release #Logan #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD(sic)." CIA: Comrade in America is set to be released in April.

Check out Amal Neerad's Facebook post here:


Cinematographer C.K. Muraleedharan's daughter, Karthika will be making her acting debut with this film. The story of CIA: Comrade in America revolves around a Pala-based youngster, Aji Mathew, portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan, who travels to the U.S in pursuit of love. The film, produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, also features Soubin Shahir, Jinu Joseph and John Vijay in supporting roles.

Amal Neerad had last directed the 2014 Malayalam movie Iyobinte Pusthakam starring Fahadh Faasil, Lal, Jayasurya, Isha Sharvani, Padmapriya, Reenu Mathews and Lena.

Dulquer Salmaan made his debut with 2012 film Second Show co-starring Gauthami Nair, Sunny Wayne, Baburaj, and Sudesh Berry. The film earned the 30-year-old actor Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Salmaan Dulquer also received his first State Award For Best Actor for 2015 film Charlie.

CIA: Comrade in America is Salmaan Dulquer's second collaboration with Amal Neerad. The duo have previously worked together in a short film titled 5 Sundarikal . The actor was last seen in the movie Jomonte Suvisheshangal, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad. He will next be featuring in Bejoy Nambiar's Solo.
 

Highlights

  • Amal posted on Facebook congratulating Mark Chavarria for Logan's success
  • Mark Chavarria is known for his work in films such as - Logan, Inception
  • CIA: Comrade in America is set to be released in April
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement