Logan Stuntman Roped In For Dulquer Salmaan's CIA: Comrade In America

Filmmaker Amal Neerad, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film CIA: Comrade In America starring Dulquer Salmaan , recently announced on Facebook that Hollywood stunt man Mark Chavarria has been roped in for the movie. Mark Chavarria is known for his work in Hollywood hit films such as -and. The 40-year-old director posted on Facebook congratulating the stuntman for the success of the film, he wrote: "Congratulations to Mark Chavarria, the stunt choreographer of #CIA for his latest release #Logan #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD(sic)."is set to be released in April.Check out Amal Neerad's Facebook post here:Cinematographer C.K. Muraleedharan's daughter, Karthika will be making her acting debut with this film. The story of CIA: Comrade in America revolves around a Pala-based youngster, Aji Mathew, portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan , who travels to the U.S in pursuit of love. The film, produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, also features Soubin Shahir, Jinu Joseph and John Vijay in supporting roles.Amal Neerad had last directed the 2014 Malayalam moviestarring Fahadh Faasil, Lal, Jayasurya, Isha Sharvani, Padmapriya, Reenu Mathews and Lena.Dulquer Salmaan made his debut with 2012 filmco-starring Gauthami Nair, Sunny Wayne, Baburaj, and Sudesh Berry. The film earned the 30-year-old actor Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Salmaan Dulquer also received his first State Award For Best Actor for 2015 filmis Salmaan Dulquer's second collaboration with Amal Neerad. The duo have previously worked together in a short film titled. The actor was last seen in the movie, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad. He will next be featuring in Bejoy Nambiar's