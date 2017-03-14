Logan Stuntman Roped In For Dulquer Salmaan's CIA: Comrade In America

Check out Amal Neerad's Facebook post here:
Cinematographer C.K. Muraleedharan's daughter, Karthika will be making her acting debut with this film. The story of CIA: Comrade in America revolves around a Pala-based youngster, Aji Mathew, portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan, who travels to the U.S in pursuit of love. The film, produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, also features Soubin Shahir, Jinu Joseph and John Vijay in supporting roles.
Amal Neerad had last directed the 2014 Malayalam movie Iyobinte Pusthakam starring Fahadh Faasil, Lal, Jayasurya, Isha Sharvani, Padmapriya, Reenu Mathews and Lena.
Dulquer Salmaan made his debut with 2012 film Second Show co-starring Gauthami Nair, Sunny Wayne, Baburaj, and Sudesh Berry. The film earned the 30-year-old actor Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Salmaan Dulquer also received his first State Award For Best Actor for 2015 film Charlie.
CIA: Comrade in America is Salmaan Dulquer's second collaboration with Amal Neerad. The duo have previously worked together in a short film titled 5 Sundarikal . The actor was last seen in the movie Jomonte Suvisheshangal, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad. He will next be featuring in Bejoy Nambiar's Solo.