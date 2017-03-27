Madhu Sneha, Featured In Baahubali Song, To Star With Varun Tej Next

A source close to Varun Tej's film told Times Of India that the makers of Mister wanted to cast an actress who would "complement" Varun Tej. "Director Srinu Vaitla wanted to cast a known face for the peppy dance number. The filmmakers had initially approached actress Sri Mukhi for the song. But things didn't work out. As Varun Tej is very tall, they wanted someone who'd complement his height. After considering a lot of names they zeroed in on Madhu Sneha recently," Times Of India quoted the source as saying. "The song will be picturised on Varun Tej and Madhu. A special set has been raised for the song in Hyderabad," the source added.
Watch Manohari from the Baahubali here:
Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Conclusion, the sequel of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus epic drama, is all set to hit screens on April 28. In a tweet earlier this month, the actress said the buzz about Baahubali is making her "nostalgic."
#Manohari@ssrajamouli sir thank u for this unforgettable experience.as everyone talks about #Baahubali2 I'm so nostalgic @DharmaMoviespic.twitter.com/ZodG6HDyEj? madhu sneha (@madsneha) March 17, 2017
#Manohari wishes great luck & love to @ssrajamouli sir #Prabhas@DharmaMovies & the entire team of #BAAHUBALI2 Im sure it'll be magnificent? madhu sneha (@madsneha) March 17, 2017
Telugu movie Mister, directed by Srinu Vaitla, stars actresses Lavanya Tripathi and Hebah Patel in lead roles and is scheduled to release in April.