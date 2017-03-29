Mahesh Babu Leaves For Vietnam To Shoot An Action Sequence For A R Murugadoss' Next

Waiting sir @ARMurugadoss! June 23rd....A day to celebrate!!#Mahesh23https://t.co/cYz4o1t711? Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 24, 2017
Earlier in March, Mahesh Babu shared his 'favourite picture' from the sets of the film.
One of my personal favourites..!! :) https://t.co/xxmEBtwa3P? Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 11, 2017
Hindustan Times reports that nearly 80% of the film has been completed and after returning from Vietnam, the post-production process will commence. The film marks the debut of actor-filmmaker S J Suryah in the role of an antagonist.
On working with A R Murugadoss, Rakul, who debuted in Bollywood with Yaariyan, told iFlickz that she always wanted to work with the filmmaker and she has been a huge fan of his work since she saw Ghajini. "A R Murugadoss tops the list of directors I always wanted to work with. He is a very sensible director He makes commercial films and yet every film gives out a message directly or indirectly. He makes wholesome cinema with a mix of commercial and social elements and at the same time keeps audiences at the edge of their seats in thrilling anticipation. Mahesh Babu is the biggest super star in South. Both coming together for me in this one project is the best thing that could happen for me."
The film's cinematographer Santosh Sivan, recently shared some 'candid' pictures of Mahesh Babu and A R Murugadoss.
This is just a candid picture ... pic.twitter.com/0cbb3fq8ys? SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) March 28, 2017
March 25, 2017
The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 23 and will release in Tamil and Telugu.