Mahesh Babu's Spyder Gets A New Release Date

The first look of Spyder was unveiled in April. Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence officer and Rakul will be seen as a medical student. The film went on floors last year.
Of the film, Rakul, who debuted in Bollywood in 2014 with Yaariyan, earlier told iFlickz, "A R Murugadoss tops the list of directors I always wanted to work with. He is a very sensible director He makes commercial films and yet every film gives out a message directly or indirectly. He makes wholesome cinema with a mix of commercial and social elements and at the same time keeps audiences at the edge of their seats in thrilling anticipation. Mahesh Babu is the biggest superstar in South. Both coming together for me in this one project is the best thing that could happen for me."
Mahesh Babu and A R Murugadoss have collaborated for the first time. Spyder has been extensively shot in India and Vietnam.
