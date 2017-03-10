Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai: Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi In A Tale Of Wartime Passion

The trailer of Kaatru Veliyidai is testimony that audience can expect superb locales and phenomenal music in the film. The film also stars K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Shraddha Srinath and Rukmini Vijayakumar.
Watch the trailer of Kaatru Veliyidai:
Meanwhile, Kaatru Veliyidai is Aditi's second Tamil film after 2007's Sringaram. The actress told iFlickz.com that it was her dream to work with Mani Ratnam. Talking about the roles Mani Ratnam wrote for his film's female protagonist, Aditi told iFlickz.com: "I find Mani sir's heroines to be gentle, yet headstrong. They are loving, yet stubborn. They are free spirited and yet can be vulnerable. You can see that they have the courage to love, but they also possess the courage to walk away from that love with equal passion. Many a time, they are goofy and uninhibited and yet, they can be grace personified. But above all, they are always endearing. As an actor, I always dreamt of being a Mani Ratnam heroine."
Kaatru Veliyidai is scheduled to release in April.