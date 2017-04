Manje Bistre Box Office Collection Day 1: Gippy Grewal's Film Gets A 'Terrific' Start

Punjabi film #ManjeBistre has a PHENOMENAL start... Fri 2.25 cr... This is Gippy Grewal's highest and biggest opener so far... ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017

In view of the TERRIFIC response, more shows of #ManjeBistre will be added from today [Sat] onwards... Expecting a MASSIVE weekend. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017

#ManjeBistre UK: Thu 2,199, Fri 29,407. Total: 31,606 [25.52 lakhs]. @Rentrak... USA and Canada biz will be updated later. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017

Gippi Grewal's Punjabi filmhad a fabulous opening at Rs 2.25 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.is Gippy Grewal's "biggest and highest opening" film . Taran Adarsh has predicted a good weekend for Gippy Grewal's film saying: "In view of the terrific response, more shows of #ManjeBistre will be added from today [Sat] onwards... Expecting a massive weekend (sic)."opened with Vidya Balan's, which did not get a good start with day 1 collection at Rs 3.25 crore. The film released two days after Hollywood film, which has done phenomenal business in India and made Rs 22.50 crore so far.The film is also getting a good response abroad. In Australia it made Rs 75. 83 lakh, in New Zealand it collected Rs 21.81 lakh and in UK the business on opening day was Rs 25.52 lakh.is a romantic comedy set during a wedding. Gippy Grewal plays Sukhi, who falls in love with a shy Rano, during his sister's wedding. The story revolves around Sukhi and Rano and how they get married after series of confusing events.is directed by Baljit Singh Deo and produced by Gippy Grewal. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Karamjit Anmol and Gurpreet Ghuggi.After, Gippy Grewal will be seen in Punjabi filmand Hindi film, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty.