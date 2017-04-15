Manje Bistre Box Office Collection Day 1: Gippy Grewal's Film Gets A 'Terrific' Start

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
Punjabi film #ManjeBistre has a PHENOMENAL start... Fri 2.25 cr... This is Gippy Grewal's highest and biggest opener so far...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017
In view of the TERRIFIC response, more shows of #ManjeBistre will be added from today [Sat] onwards... Expecting a MASSIVE weekend.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017
The film is also getting a good response abroad. In Australia it made Rs 75. 83 lakh, in New Zealand it collected Rs 21.81 lakh and in UK the business on opening day was Rs 25.52 lakh.
Taran Adarsh gave country-wise break up:
#ManjeBistre UK: Thu £ 2,199, Fri £ 29,407. Total: £ 31,606 [25.52 lakhs]. @Rentrak... USA and Canada biz will be updated later.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017
#ManjeBistre NEW ZEALAND: Thu NZ$ 14,749, Fri NZ$ 33,586. Total: NZ$ 48,335 [ 21.81 lakhs]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017
#ManjeBistre AUSTRALIA: Wed A$ 2,189, Thu A$ 20,121, Fri A$ 132,929. Total: A$ 155,239 [75.83 lakhs]. @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017
Manje Bistre is a romantic comedy set during a wedding. Gippy Grewal plays Sukhi, who falls in love with a shy Rano, during his sister's wedding. The story revolves around Sukhi and Rano and how they get married after series of confusing events. Manje Bistre is directed by Baljit Singh Deo and produced by Gippy Grewal. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Karamjit Anmol and Gurpreet Ghuggi.
Watch the trailer of Manje Bistre:
After Manje Bistre, Gippy Grewal will be seen in Punjabi film Ni Tu Jatt Di Pasand and Hindi film Lucknow Central, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty.